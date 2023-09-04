4,663 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 341,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,705,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 107.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.1% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,234 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 451,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $283.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.76 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

