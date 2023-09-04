Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASO. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.24.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $53.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

