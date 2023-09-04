Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Position Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,534,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 960,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,812,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,635,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,028,000 after buying an additional 673,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,714,000 after acquiring an additional 606,843 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 117.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 701,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 379,143 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

AKR opened at $14.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $16.76.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.76%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.