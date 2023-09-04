Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 285,215 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on AGIO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $28.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.96. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $34.76.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 1,042.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $324,693.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $399,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,449 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $324,693.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James William Burns sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $168,060.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,016 shares of company stock worth $1,645,859 over the last ninety days. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

