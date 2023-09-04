AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 471.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,670 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of AGNC Investment worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,535,000 after purchasing an additional 536,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,151,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,234 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,698,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,681,000 after purchasing an additional 413,796 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,898,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,535,000 after purchasing an additional 577,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 4,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,028.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 4,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,028.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,343.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 1.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -553.85%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

