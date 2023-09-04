Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Albany International worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIN. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 5,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albany International by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $93.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average of $91.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.30. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $76.97 and a 1-year high of $115.39.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $274.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.56 million. Albany International had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

Insider Transactions at Albany International

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $390,031.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,743.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

