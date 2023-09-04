American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 574.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,593 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.37% of American Equity Investment Life worth $10,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEL. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 5,908.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,793,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $35,057,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,883,000 after acquiring an additional 265,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 712.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 263,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Equity Investment Life

In related news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $266,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $266,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $866,343.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 0.1 %

AEL opened at $53.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $54.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.96.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $851.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.06 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 600.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

