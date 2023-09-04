American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,600 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barclays by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,846,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after buying an additional 80,887 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barclays by 15.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 38,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BCS opened at $7.55 on Monday. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BCS lowered their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 190 ($2.40) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

