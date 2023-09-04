American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,032 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.79% of La-Z-Boy worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 11,058.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 406.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 30,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on La-Z-Boy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $32.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.21. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $481.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.1815 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.