American Century Companies Inc. Sells 18,992 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,635 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 18,992 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $280.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.07 and a 200-day moving average of $285.28. The company has a market cap of $204.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

