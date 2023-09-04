Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $189.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.49. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

