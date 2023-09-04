Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 13.6% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $116,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Apple by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,874,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $189.46 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

