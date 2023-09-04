Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.3% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $189.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.82 and a 200-day moving average of $173.49. The company has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

