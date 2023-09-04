Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,536 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Arconic worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Arconic by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARNC opened at $29.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.62. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Arconic had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

