Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Avanos Medical worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNS opened at $21.43 on Monday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVNS. StockNews.com cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

