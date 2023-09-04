Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.54 Million Stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.24% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 42,295 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 50,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 32,341 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 1.8 %

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $28.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $551.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.91. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.