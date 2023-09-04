Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of TechnipFMC worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

FTI opened at $19.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.17 and a beta of 1.82.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

