Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,473 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Ichor worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ichor by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

Insider Activity at Ichor

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 80,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ichor Trading Up 1.3 %

ICHR stock opened at $37.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.96. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $39.73.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $185.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Read Our Latest Report on ICHR

About Ichor

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.