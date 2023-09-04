Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,484 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 138,906 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $24.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

