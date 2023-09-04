Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 907,795 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907,795 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Affirm worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 28.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Affirm by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insider Activity at Affirm

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $3,144,215.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $21.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 3.12. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 11.81.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 62.05%. The company had revenue of $445.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Affirm from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on AFRM

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.