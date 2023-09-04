Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 913,054 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Wayfair worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 628.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Wayfair by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $72.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 3.18.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on W. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,910.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 17,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $1,136,206.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,038.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,910.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,825 shares of company stock worth $6,565,569. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

