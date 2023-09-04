Barry Canton Sells 37,650 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $83,583.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,976,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,808,837.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $65,511.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $77,935.50.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $89,607.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $78,688.50.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $68,146.50.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $64,005.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $73,417.50.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:DNA opened at $2.25 on Monday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $80.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 375.48% and a negative return on equity of 66.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 66,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

