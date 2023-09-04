Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Black Knight worth $10,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Price Performance

Black Knight stock opened at $75.76 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $368.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.17 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.09%. Equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

BKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens lowered Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

