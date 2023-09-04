Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) EVP Dean Michael Brown Sells 5,481 Shares

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $598,086.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $111.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $112.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.89.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,757,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,439,000 after buying an additional 145,629 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,124,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,403,000 after buying an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,207,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

