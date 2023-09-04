California State Teachers Retirement System Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Univest Financial worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Univest Financial by 333.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Univest Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 59.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $18.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Univest Financial had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. On average, analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

