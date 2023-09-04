California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 5,883 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of ADMA Biologics worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADMA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459,197 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,665,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,296,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,778 shares during the period. Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,383,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,725,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In other news, CFO Brian Lenz sold 211,578 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $973,258.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 782,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 443,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,513.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Lenz sold 211,578 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $973,258.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 782,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,405,351 shares of company stock worth $9,875,175. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.88 million, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also

