California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,325 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Arcellx worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,317,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 199.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,806,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 761.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 85.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,235,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after purchasing an additional 568,296 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 386.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,049,000 after purchasing an additional 590,980 shares during the period.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

Arcellx Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $37.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $48.92.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.38 million. Research analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $106,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,795 shares in the company, valued at $275,787.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.