California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 422 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth about $1,102,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $28.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The firm has a market cap of $551.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.91.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.