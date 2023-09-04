California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 511 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of SI-BONE worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,954,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,779,000 after purchasing an additional 62,566 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 19.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth about $233,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $91,616.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $91,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $188,891.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,039 shares in the company, valued at $9,160,337.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,427. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SIBN opened at $22.61 on Monday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 10.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $874.69 million, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.95.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. Equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIBN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

