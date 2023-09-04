California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 548 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Dorian LPG worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Dorian LPG by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 40,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 261,700 shares of company stock worth $7,160,748. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $27.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.43). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $111.56 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

