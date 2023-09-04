California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Air Transport Services Group worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,636,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,473,000 after acquiring an additional 266,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,561,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,539,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 809,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,020,000 after acquiring an additional 160,264 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $21.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $529.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.56 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 7.30%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

