Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Camden Property Trust worth $15,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after acquiring an additional 412,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,704,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,542,000 after buying an additional 207,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,445,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,356,000 after buying an additional 346,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.25.

CPT stock opened at $106.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.51. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $97.74 and a 52 week high of $136.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 208.33%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

