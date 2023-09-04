Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $32,488.66 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $32,488.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,697.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Castle Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ CSTL opened at $19.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.84. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.08.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.31. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.57% and a negative net margin of 53.04%. The company had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Castle Biosciences
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.