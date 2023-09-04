Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $32,488.66 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $32,488.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,697.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $19.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.84. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.08.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.31. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.57% and a negative net margin of 53.04%. The company had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

