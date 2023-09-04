Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Centerra Gold worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 329.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 417,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 320,529 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 125.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,381 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 20.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 679,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 113,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 145.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 40,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CGAU. Scotiabank began coverage on Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TD Securities upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.80. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -16.67%.

About Centerra Gold

(Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.