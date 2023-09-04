Charles R. Romp Sells 555 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.97, for a total value of $114,868.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,313,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $207.91 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $210.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.19.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after buying an additional 139,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,317,568,000 after acquiring an additional 850,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Seagen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,584,000 after purchasing an additional 363,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $281,065,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

