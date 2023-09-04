Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,662,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,232,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,248,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,206,000 after buying an additional 136,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after buying an additional 83,813 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHK opened at $90.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average of $81.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

