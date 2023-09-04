Citigroup Inc. Acquires 125,878 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,878 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.42% of Biohaven worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 134.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Biohaven from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Biohaven stock opened at $18.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,975,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,421,175.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,975,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,421,175.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $1,978,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,925,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,078,834.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

