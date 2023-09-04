Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Free Report) by 4,636.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,804 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 130.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 33.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut American Electric Power from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.1 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $47.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

American Electric Power Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.7656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

