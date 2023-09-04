Citigroup Inc. Buys 17,448 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,448 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

LAMR stock opened at $91.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 121.65%.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

