Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,553 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Liberty Global by 47.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 443.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Liberty Global by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 789.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,546.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,937.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,100. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

