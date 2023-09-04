Citigroup Inc. Has $3.76 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138,553 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Huntington National Bank grew its position in NetEase by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetEase by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 84.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

NetEase Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NTES opened at $104.45 on Monday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $110.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.73 and a 200-day moving average of $93.37.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 25.84%. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

