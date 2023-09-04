Citigroup Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884,919 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Playtika worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Playtika by 565.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 88,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 74,825 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.80 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.75 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Playtika had a net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $642.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder On Chau sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $2,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,610,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,866,488.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

