Citigroup Inc. Purchases 12,507 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Brixmor Property Group worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 723,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,941,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,696,000 after purchasing an additional 18,871 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,277,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after purchasing an additional 354,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,186,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

