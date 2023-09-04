Citigroup Inc. Purchases 204,580 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,580 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.96% of Allakos worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Allakos by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allakos by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Allakos by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Allakos by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Stock Performance

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $8.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $271.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

