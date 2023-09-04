Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Polaris worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Up 1.7 %

Polaris stock opened at $114.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.68. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PII. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.18.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $5,236,912.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $7,937,098.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,632,961.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $5,236,912.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,593,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

