Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $2,729,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,036,690.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $2,729,433.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,036,690.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 111,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,247 shares of company stock worth $9,332,716. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CMC opened at $57.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

