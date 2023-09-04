Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Roblox by 900.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Roblox by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $1,693,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $241,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Roth Mkm raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.04.

Roblox stock opened at $28.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The company had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $343,986.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,871,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,513,435.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $343,986.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,871,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,513,435.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 981,875 shares of company stock worth $32,192,224. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

