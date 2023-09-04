Credit Suisse AG Acquires 26,139 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,139 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Coeur Mining worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,228,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,244 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Coeur Mining by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 678,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,050,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,573 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 622,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 124,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 48,252 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. National Bankshares set a $4.25 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $2.41 on Monday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.04 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

