Credit Suisse AG Acquires 367,307 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 235.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,307 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of FinVolution Group worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth $799,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,019,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FinVolution Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 99,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

FINV stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FinVolution Group from $5.08 to $4.68 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price target for the company.

FinVolution Group Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

