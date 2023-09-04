Credit Suisse AG Acquires 740 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Addus HomeCare worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 335.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $86.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.94. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.56 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $387,297.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,400.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $2,352,387.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,511.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,140 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $387,297.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,400.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,501 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

